Virtual reality, 3D printing, Rubik’s cubes, robots, and carnival games are just some of what attendees can experience at R4 Creating’s free community STEM Festival. Through R4 Creating’s award-winning programs and competitions, students get to experience education, community, and professional development in the world of STEM.

This year’s STEM Festival will take place on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4311 Sara Road in Rio Rancho. The second annual festival is completely free and provides a chance for kids ages six to 18 to build an interest in STEM education.

R4 Creating’s STEAM Center of Excellence offers youth experiences, community outreach, and professional and workforce development opportunities. Volunteers with R4 Creating have been making an impact in the community since 2005, and in 2016, the STEM group officially became a non-profit. To learn more about R4 Creating, click here.