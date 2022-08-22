Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs and QuickBooks encourages them to think big. Financial Expert Vanessa Vazquez and Gaspachos CEO Julio Ortiz explain how Quickbooks helps them.

Research from QuickBooks shows that 4 million Latino workers in the U.S. are considering starting a business this year. Despite the current inflation and the “uncertainty in the economy,” Latino entrepreneurs still “want to grow and go to the next level with their businesses,” according to Vasquez.

However, growing a business does not come easy. Ortiz states he needed “the right tools and the right process in place” which is why he “adopted QuickBooks” to allow Gaspachos to develop. “Having the right accounting in place, having the right tools available is going to be critical for any small business,” he added.

