Steven Michael Quezada has been a touring comedian for over forty years and has reached global success with his role as agent Steven Gomez on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.” Now, the actor and comedian is bringing more laughter to New Mexico with Quezada’s Comedy Club and Cantina, which is set to open on Friday, Dec. 8, inside the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel.

The venue will hold shows every Friday and Saturday in its 300-person showroom, hosting both local and national comedians. The lineup for this winter includes shows from Steven Michael Quezada, Harland Williams, Erik Griffin, Frankie Quiñones, Ali Macofsky, Becky Robinson, Carlos Ballarta, and Chris Estrada.

The comedy club offers food and drinks for purchase; all guests must be 21 years old or over. To find out more or to purchase tickets, click here.