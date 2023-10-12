NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you’re someone who struggles to fall asleep or stay asleep, Mattress Firm is here to help. Nik Armstrong is a store manager and sleep expert at Mattress Firm and has some tips for a better night’s sleep.

Armstrong says 85% of the population sleeps “hot” at night. “During the day, the human body maintains a fairly regular temperature, but at night, the body naturally drops by almost two degrees,” Armstrong says.

He says the mattress world now offers materials that bring cooling comfort. The cool temperature results in fewer instances of tossing and turning.