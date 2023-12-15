Are you exercising but still not shedding weight like you hoped? S&R Fitness has a few tips to help you with your weight loss journey.

6 Tips to help you lose weight:

Try intermittent fasting

Increase your NEAT

Track what you eat

Eat plenty of protein

Reduce sugar & refined carbs

S&R Fitness is a mother-daughter health team made up of Suzanne and Racquel Rodriguez. They specialize in diabetes, cancer, and weight management and are ready to help community members live their best lives. To learn more about S&R Fitness and the services they offer, click here.