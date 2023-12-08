Do you want to start your exercise journey but are struggling to find the motivation to begin? If so, the professionals at S&R Fitness explain why it’s so important to exercise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, being active can improve your brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities. It can also lower the risk of developing certain cancers.

S&R Fitness is a mother-daughter health team made up of Suzanne and Racquel Rodriguez. They specialize in diabetes, cancer, and weight management and are ready to help community members live their best lives. To learn more about S&R Fitness and the services they offer, click here.