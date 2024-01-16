There are many steps in the home-buying process. When it comes to securing a home loan, the pros that know from the New Mexico Key Team want to make sure the most important points are covered.

The New Mexico Key Team is made up of two realtors: Christina Quintana and Alicia Gonzales. Quintana spoke with Heather Gilstrap, a loan officer with Legacy Mortgage, to get all the details on the home loan process.

Gilstrap says checking your credit score and deciding on your budget are important things to do before getting a home loan. She says it is pertinent to know your price limits, as well as what you can afford for a monthly payment. It also makes a difference to consider additional expenses, like closing costs and your down payment, before going forward with a loan.

The real estate professionals have all the information you need to know when buying or selling a home. To get in contact with the NM Key Team, click here, call (505) 300-6300, or email nmkeyteam@gmail.com. To learn more from Heather Gilstrap, reach out to (505) 358-2558 or email hgilstrap@guildmortgage.net.