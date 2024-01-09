Estimating the value of your home can be a tricky thing to do, and online websites often give inaccurate results. The New Mexico Key Team can help provide the true value of your home while debunking misinformation about the housing market.

Although online websites like Zillow can be helpful, the NM Key Team says they often see misinformation and deceptive information about the housing market online. Because there are so many factors that go into estimating the value of a home, online tools are not always the best choice when it comes to accuracy. Instead, the best course of action is to speak with a qualified realtor.

The New Mexico Key Team includes realtors Christina Quintana and Alicia Gonzales; the team can provide a no-obligation market analysis to help you get an accurate estimate of your home's value.