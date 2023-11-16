High-quality sleep is one of the most important contributors to good health, but some people struggle to get the rest they need. Nik Armstrong, a sleep expert with Mattress Firm, has some tips for finding a pillow to improve the quality of your sleep.

Armstrong explains that pillows are not a one-size-fits-all sleep accessory. Important factors to consider when choosing a pillow are your sleeping position, body type, loft height, and desired cooling properties.

Making sure your pillow is the correct fit for your sleeping position can ensure proper spinal alignment and, thus, better sleep. To learn more, visit mattressfirm.com.