Is a health condition putting a damper on your daily sleep routine? Mattress Firm has some tips to address some common issues people have that could help you get a good night’s sleep.

Sometimes health conditions can interfere with a good night’s rest. Some conditions like acid reflux and blood circulation can be addressed by using an adjustable base with your mattress. Other common ailments like arthritis, allergies, thyroid disease, stress, anxiety, digestive problems, and sleep apnea can wreak havoc on your sleep patterns. It also may require a doctor’s consult. Understanding your health conditions is vital to selecting the most comfortable and supported mattress to ensure a good night’s rest.