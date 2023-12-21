Did you know that healthy sleep consists of different stages? The pros that know from Mattress Firm want to help you get the best sleep possible, so they are breaking down the different traits of sleep to help you pick up on your sleeping patterns.

Sleep expert Nik Armstrong explains that there are four main stages of sleep: N1, N2, N3, and REM. Most dreams occur in the REM stage; this stage is important for cell regeneration, energy, blood flow, and your immune system.

Armstrong says that healthy adults need an average of seven to eight hours of sleep per night and that 20% to 25% of that sleep is spent in the REM stage. If you are feeling groggy in the morning, Armstrong recommends establishing a consistent bedtime routine.