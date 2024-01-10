Oxygen is an essential need for human life, but for those suffering from chronic inflammation, brain fog, or other health problems, getting proper amounts of oxygen is even more necessary. Lumen Optimal Wellness provides Hyperbaric Oxygen Recovery services that can help inflamed or damaged tissue get the oxygen it needs to heal.

Dan Spanogle, founder of Lumen Optimal in Albuquerque, explains that the benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen Recovery come from increased air pressure combined with additional oxygen. The extra oxygen saturates your blood and blood plasma, going to where your body needs it the most and thus encouraging healing.

To find out more about Lumen’s Hyperbaric Oxygen Recovery services, click here.