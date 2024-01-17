Although the dreary winter weather may cause people to stay inside, the colder part of the year can provide the perfect time to stay in and clean your home. The pros that know with Green Sweep have the ultimate house cleaning checklist for the winter season.

Molly Moran, the founder of Green Sweep, says when deep cleaning your home, you should make sure to include the inside of kitchen appliances, the stovetop, and any grease or grime on kitchen cabinets. Moran recommends giving often-forgotten areas a good dusting, hitting spots like corners, ceiling fans, vents, and baseboards.

As for the bathroom, Moran says to pay special attention to tile, grout, and other hard water buildup. The expert also recommends disinfecting high-touch surfaces like door knobs, light switches, and electronics. Moran says deep cleaning should be completed at least twice a year.

