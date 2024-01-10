Many people put off deep cleaning because of time restraints. To help people clean without spending all day doing it, Molly Moran, the owner of Green Sweep, has some tips.

Moran advises community members to tackle the most visible public areas first. The cleaning expert says that setting a timer can help keep you on track with a sense of urgency. Moran recommends starting the clean by tidying and putting items back where they belong. The expert then says to grab an all-purpose cleaner and a microfiber cloth to wipe down high-touch surfaces. Finally, use a vacuum to address visible debris on the floors.

