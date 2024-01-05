Staying active is an important part of living a healthy life, but for those who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis, it plays an even more crucial role. The pros that know with S&R Fitness say that staying physically active can help improve symptoms and side effects for those undergoing cancer treatment.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, exercising throughout the course of cancer treatment can help with fatigue, anxiety, and depression. Staying physically active can help to improve physical function, as well as your overall quality of life.

S&R Fitness is a mother-daughter health team made up of Suzanne and Racquel Rodriguez. They specialize in diabetes, cancer, and weight management and are ready to help community members live their best lives.

