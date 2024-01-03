For those recovering from an injury or dealing with chronic pain, LUMEN Optimal Wellness has a service that may help. The wellness spa offers PULSE Cellular Exercise therapy to help clients get relief from their pain.

The therapy sessions use electromagnetic fields to help cells utilize oxygen and nutrients more effectively. The professionals at LUMEN Optimal Wellness explain that the therapy increases blood flow, thus accelerating healing and reducing inflammation.

To find out more or to schedule a PULSE session, call (505) 205-1475 or visit the website at this link.