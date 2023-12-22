As the holidays approach, the pros that know at S&R Fitness want to help you stay on track with your health and fitness journey. The fitness team has some tips and tricks for staying focused on your health this holiday season.

S&R Fitness is a mother-daughter health team made up of Suzanne and Racquel Rodriguez. As personal trainers, they specialize in helping cancer, diabetes, and weight-management clients. Here are their holiday health tips:

Drink one to two glasses of water before eating holiday meals

Eat a light breakfast or no breakfast when you have a large meal coming up

Eat lean meats and add lots of vegetables

Don’t go back for seconds

Get small portions of food

Move throughout the day

Limit your alcoholic beverages

Try to workout four to five times during the week when you are having heavy meals

