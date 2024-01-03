If keeping a cleaner home is one of your goals for the New Year, let the professionals with Green Sweep help you out. The founder of Green Sweep, Molly Moran, has some product recommendations to help keep your space in tip-top shape.

Moran recommends mixing up a spray bottle of one part white vinegar, one part water, and some essential oils to create a multi-purpose cleaning spray. Excluding natural materials like granite or marble, the spray can be used on just about every surface.

For a scouring powder, Moran recommends using baking soda. The final recommendation from the cleaning professional is to use microfiber cloths, as they are effective at removing dirt and bacteria.

To learn more about Green Sweep and how they can help you keep your space clean this year, click here.