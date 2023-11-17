ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For some, taking care of your health is easier said than done, especially when battling health conditions like cancer and diabetes. But that is where S&R Fitness comes into play.

In today’s “Pros That Know: Fitness,” this mother-daughter duo is here to help you achieve your health and wellness goals. Working as personal trainers and nutrition coaches, the professionals at S&R Fitness specialize in helping those with cancer and diabetes in the area of weight management.

