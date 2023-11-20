The dining table can be a gathering place for friends and family, so having that space feel inviting can help elevate everyone’s time together. In Monday’s “Pros That Know: Design,” Emily Foster with Emily Foster Interiors explains how she transformed one dining room into a culinary oasis.

The first design element Foster worked with to change up the dining space was paint; she used a different shade of white on the walls and baseboards to create contrast within the same color palette.

Foster then added a new furniture set and lighting to play off of elements that the homeowner already had in an intricate wall mirror. The new features added brightness to the room while highlighting the artwork that was already there.

To learn more about Emily Foster Interiors and what she can do to transform your spaces, click here.