When it comes to cleaning and using cleaning products, there are certainly some ways to be more eco-friendly. Molly Moran, the owner of Green Sweep, has some cleaning tips to protect the environment as well as your health.

Moran explains that controlling the “toxic load” in your home can benefit your health overall. To do this, Green Sweep puts its focus on the products, the supplies, and the methodology that they use for cleaning

The professionals at Green Sweep recommend choosing plant-based, non-toxic cleaning products, using reusable and sustainable cleaning tools, and conserving water by using a bucket rather than running faucets.

