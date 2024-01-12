While fitness plays a large role in physical wellness, it does more than that: it also has mental health benefits. The pros that know at S&R Fitness understand how exercise can help create a healthier brain, as well as a positive outlook on your health journey.

The professionals explain that exercise increases the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), stimulating the production of new brain cells, which improve memory and learning ability. Exercise can also help boost self-esteem and improve your quality of sleep.

S&R Fitness is a mother-daughter health team made up of Suzanne and Racquel Rodriguez. They specialize in diabetes, cancer, and weight management and are ready to help their clients find what works for them when it comes to their health journeys.

