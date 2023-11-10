Most people know about the benefits of taking care of themselves, but for some people, illnesses can make living a healthy lifestyle more difficult. S&R Fitness has professionals who can help people transition into living with healthier habits.

S&R Fitness is a mother-daughter health team made up of Suzanne and Racquel Rodriguez. They specialize in diabetes, cancer, and weight management and are ready to help community members live their best lives.

The company came about when the team noticed a gap in the healthcare industry: clients were receiving care during treatment but not in remission or recovery. S&R stepped in where they saw a need and has since been providing care for those living with illnesses.

