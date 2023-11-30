A clean mattress can make a major difference when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, but it can also help prolong the life of your mattress. The professionals with Mattress Firm have tips on how to protect your mattress to ensure that it can withstand the test of time.

Mattress Firm’s sleep expert, Nik Armstrong, advises customers to begin making their beds with a mattress protector. The expert also explains that a good mattress protector should be waterproof, dust mite-proof, washable, and dryable.

Mattress Protectors keep things like sweat, oils, dust mites, skin cells, drool, makeup, and more from making it onto your mattress. Armstrong explains that without a mattress protector, mattresses can double their weight over just eight years, soaking up everything that would have been kept off of it if there had been a mattress protector.

It is also important to wash your mattress protector regularly and dry it on high heat to keep it clean. To see more of what Mattress Firm has to offer, visit their website at this link.