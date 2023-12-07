Is it time to look at getting a new mattress? If so, do you know what to look for? The pros that know at Mattress Firm have some tips to help you find the best mattress fit for you.

Mattress Firm’s sleep expert, Nik Armstrong, recommends completing the “comfort test” when it comes to picking out the right mattress. Armstrong says to try out three different comfort levels: firm, medium, and soft.

To complete the comfort test, lay down on each of the three types of mattress in your go-to sleeping position. Armstrong recommends rolling over to see how the mattress suits you in various sleeping positions and seeing how pressure points feel with each firmness level. Once you have tried all three types, determine which was the most comfortable for you.