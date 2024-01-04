There is plenty of good health advice to bring into the new year, but one thing is often overlooked: a good night’s sleep. The professionals with Mattress Firm have some tips on how to establish a healthy bedtime routine.

Nik Armstrong, a sleep expert with Mattress Firm, explains that practicing a regular bedtime routine can help prepare you for a better night’s rest and longer stretches of REM sleep. The expert’s tips for establishing a bedtime routine are as follows:

Take a warm shower

Use a sound machine

Try aromatherapy

Make your bedroom a sleep-only space

Limit your screen time

