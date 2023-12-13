With the cold temperatures here to stay, it makes it a little bit easier to contract illnesses like the flu. But one way to try and mitigate getting sick is to keep your home as free of germs and bacteria as possible. Molly Moran with Green Sweep highlights some of the higher-traffic areas in your home you’re going to want to make sure are clean this winter.

Moran reminds people to constantly clean and sanitize frequently touched areas and items like door nobs, handles, and light switches. In the bathroom, she reminds people to not forget to clean faucets, toilets flush handles, and countertops

In the kitchen, don’t forget the refrigerator handles, cabinet pulls, and appliance buttons. Other things to remember to clean are remote controls, smartphones, and tablets.