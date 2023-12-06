The holiday season is often packed with hosting, and with that comes getting your home ready for company. The pros that know at Green Sweep are ready to help you get your home in tip-top shape.

The company has some tips when it comes to preparing your space for guests. The first tip is to tidy high-traffic zones, like entryways, picking up extra items that may be lying around, such as coats and shoes. Green Sweep recommends taking a look at living spaces and wiping down highly visible surfaces, like coffee tables.

As for the kitchen, the pros suggest focusing on countertops and appliance exteriors, and for the bathroom, they recommend hitting hot spots like countertops, sink faucets, and frequently touched surfaces. Focusing on the recommended areas can make your home appear clean overall. To learn more about all that Green Sweep has to offer, click here.