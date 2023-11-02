Bathroom remodels can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to creating an overall aesthetic. One professional who has completely overhauled bathroom design is Emily Foster with Emily Foster Interiors.

Starting with the floor of the bathroom she remodeled, Foster brought in an exciting accent with retro hexagonal black and white tile. For the shower walls, the designer went with an emerald green herringbone pattern for a different take on subway tiles. The upgrades completely transformed the small bathroom into an eye-catching space.

“Bathroom remodels are so fun to design. You can be funky, you could be classic, you can be retro. It just brings a whole lot of personality,” says Foster. To learn more about Emily Foster Interiors, click here.