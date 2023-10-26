For those who want to upgrade their space but are not sure where to start, Emily Foster Interiors can help. Recently, Foster brought a vision to life with a kitchen remodel.

Starting from scratch, Foster transformed her client’s kitchen space, making the island the new focal point. To upgrade the space, the designer brought in champagne bronze fixtures, Cambria quartz countertops, modern cabinets, and a custom range hood.

According to Foster, a kitchen remodel like the one she just did can bring a 42% to 86% return on investment. To learn more about Emily Foster Interiors, click here.