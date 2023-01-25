New Year, New You! It’s something we hear a lot this time of year, but sometimes it can be hard to stick with. Well, not anymore. Let’s ring in the New Year! Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here with a few products to help us feel our best in 2023.

Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa Cups

Minute Rice’s Brown Rice & Quinoa Cups are the perfect blend of 100% whole grains. Ready in 60 seconds, they are a delicious option for a quick and easy meal. Learn more at www.MinuteRice.com.

Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic Beer

In honor of Dry January, we have Clausthaler…an award-winning non-alcoholic beer that tastes so good you won’t even realize it’s alcohol-free. www.clausthaler.us

Jergens Shea Butter Body Lotion

Give your skin the moisture it needs with Jergens Shea Butter Lotion! It refreshes, conditions and revives dry skin, leaving radiant skin! Infused with Shea butter, this formula conditions and soothes skin, leaving a pleasant and comforting scent.

Lasso Compression Socks

Hands down, Lasso is the BEST sock you have ever put on. Ranked #1 by Men’s Health. Most people don’t understand the importance of having the right footwear. Lasso changes that. Our primary goal is to improve movement. All day, every day.