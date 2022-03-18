Eat clean.

Eating clean can sound daunting or expensive and that can bring some questions. If you have no idea where to start this is the place to be at. By making sure you include a healthy and whole foods diet into your life, it can help you live a healthier and more well-balanced life.

We had Dr. Stevie Dejuan Springer and Beverly Mcmillan Natural Home Food Grower join New Mexico Living to explain the benefits of whole food eating and to show us how we can get our own whole foods at home.

