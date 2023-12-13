Animal Humane New Mexico was founded in 1965 and rehomes over 3,000 cats and dogs each year. Wednesday’s Pet of the Week is Nova. Animal Humane believes Nova is about 3 years old and is a mix of possible retriever, lab, border collie or Australian shepherd. Nova is about 70 pounds and is very active.

If you’re interested in adopting Nova, click here. Also, Animal Humane New Mexico has many other adoptable dogs and cats. To view other adopted pets, click here.

Animal Humane has its main location on Virginia Street and its westside center on Coors Boulevard. The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Animal Humane New Mexico is also partnering this year with New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland. The drive and walk-thru attraction opened on Friday, Dec. 1. This year, a portion of all tickets sold from the event will be donated to Animal Humane.