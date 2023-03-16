Getting rid of those pesky, unwanted pests. When New Mexicans need extermination services they feel confident that they turn to Preventive Pest Control.

For years, their professionals have been providing families and businesses throughout the state with high-quality pest control. They believe that the best form of pest control is preventive and that’s why it’s in their name.

They provided tips on what to do to prevent unwanted pests like don’t allow the wood to be right next to the home, don’t allow water to hit the house, making a barrier between the house and dirt or grass, etc.

Call 505-792 8380 or visit their website preventivepestnm.com.