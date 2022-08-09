Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics provides solutions to hair loss for men and women. Medical Director and owner Chris Plaman stopped by to talk about the services offered by his clinic.

Plaman states over 80% of men and more than 50% of women experience hair loss at some point in their lives. “I saw the profound psychological and social impact that hair loss can have on people,” he added. Plaman wants to help people “feel empowered” again by treating and preventing hair loss.

Precision Medical is the only medical center of its kind in the state of New Mexico.

