Precision Catering is a full-service catering business that offers Albuquerque and surrounding areas a memorable event. They continue to bring New Mexico a budget-friendly option for all occasions.

This week, Owner and Chef Andrew Bustos stopped by to help us for Valentine’s Day. Today, he demonstrated how to make Pizza Roses. This unique item can be made for any savory foodies in your life or even bring the kids in on it.

Pizza Rose Recipe:

Ingredients: Pizza Dough Cheese (Provolone recommended) Mariana Sauce Pizza Toppings

How to assemble Lay out the dough in a flat strip Top dough with cheese Spoon marinara across the cheese Add pizza toppings Roll it together Place in a muffin pan and bake for 20 minutes



To learn more about Precision Catering and the events they have going on, visit their Facebook Page.