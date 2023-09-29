Prairie Star Restaurant and Wine Bar, located on the Santa Ana Pueblo, was established in 1986 in what was a 100-year-old adobe ranch house. Updated, enlarged, and preserved, the spot is now a place to grab some local food cooked with global influences. Prairie Star’s executive chef, Myles Lucero, will soon unveil the restaurant’s fall menu.

Chef Lucero says the menu will have a lot of comfort foods lined up. One menu item is Prairie Star’s bison potstickers. To create the potstickers, bison short ribs are braised down with spices and herbs until they are tender. They are braised down a second time with the ingredients below to create the potsticker filling.

Bison Potsticker Ingredients

Potsticker Filling

16 ounces – braised bison short rib

2 tablespoons – sesame oil

1 tablespoon – minced garlic

1 tablespoon – minced ginger

1 cup – minced mushrooms

1/2 cup – chopped pine nuts

1/4 cup – maple syrup

1/4 cup – soy sauce

1/4 cup – marsala wine

1/2 bunch cilantro

Soy Glaze

2 cups – soy sauce

3 cups – agave syrup

Additional Ingredients

Potsticker wrappers

2 whole green onions

Prairie Star is gearing up to host theme nights on Tuesdays once a month. With upscale burger nights, pizza nights, seafood boils, and more, the theme nights are definitely something to check out. To learn more about the restaurant, click here.