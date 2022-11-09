As the holiday season approaches, plenty of people will be hosting or attending holiday parties. If you want to wow the crowd, be sure to join Poulin Marketplace this weekend for a class on charcuterie boards.

The class will be on November 12, at Poulin Market from 4-6 p.m., just north of Paseo del Norte at 8600 Pan American freeway. Tickets will be $50 and you can reserve your spot by going to their Instagram at poulinmarketplace. This will be a 21+ event. They will teach you how to make your own holiday board by using an assortment of cheese, meats, and nibbles. You will be able to take your amazing creation home for the whole family to enjoy. For more information visit their Instagram or Facebook.