Poulin Marketplace is inviting the community to come out and celebrate their third annual “Fall at the Marketplace” event, happening on Saturday, September 23. Stephanie Lawry, the operations manager at Poulin, says this year’s event has lots of exciting things to enjoy.

“We have over 30 local artisans, food trucks, live music, and giveaways,” says Lawry. “We’re going to be giving away, for the first 50 purchases of $50 or more, we have our exclusive tote bag. And this year, we are doing a travel candle from Upside Goods, as well as doing a custom ‘Fall at the Marketplace’ sticker.”

Poulin Marketplace will also have special fall-themed drinks at their coffee shop. But, the biggest thing for Poulin is having its guests shop at and support local businesses.

“We want to invite you to come and just support local. Shop all of our new fall home decor, which we are going to be doing 15% off vases and botanicals,” says Lawry. “Be inspired to create your home this fall.”

Poulin’s “Fall at the Marketplace” is taking place on Saturday, September 23, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Don’t forget to follow them on Instagram “@poulinmarkplace” to keep track of all of the sales they are running, as well as the events they have going on throughout the year.

Poulin’s store hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; they are closed on Sundays. Poulin Marketplace is located at 8600 Pan American Freeway NE, Ste B, Albuquerque, NM, 87113. The market’s phone number is (505) 880-2555.