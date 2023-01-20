ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Poulin Design and Marketplace has been busy over the last few months, prepping Albuquerque’s latest spot for craft coffee and tea. The family-owned business is inviting all of the metro’s residents to sip, shop, and be inspired.

They have recently expanded their location and opened a new coffee shop, marketplace coffee + tea. They are so excited to have people come and look for home decor, and special gifts and drink coffee or tea while shopping. They want to community to come and feel at home they want them to be regulars and make this place that they want to go to regularly.

They will be hosting charcuterie classes as well as painting classes and they want people to follow them on social media so they will know what days those classes will be happening.

You can follow them on social media on Instagram or visit them online poulinmarketplace.com.