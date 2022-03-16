The pandemic made us think a lot about how our home looks.

Poulin Design Center has adopted a new line of products and protocols to give your home the remodel it needs with prestige work and in record time. Poulin Design Center is celebrating forty years in business within New Mexico, they brought in some new products to keep your price point low with the best products. They have also added an extension to their business so you can have more options when going through your remodel.

They offer a variety of improvements to make sure your house is truly what you will love to see daily.

To make an appointment and see all the products and services they have to offer, click here.