If the cooler mornings and pumpkin-spiced everything haven’t clued you in, fall is definitely on the way. Poulin Marketplace is celebrating the change of the season with “Fall at the Marketplace,” happening this weekend at Poulin Design Center.

The one-day event will feature dozens of vendors at their design center, geared toward family fun. It’s also a great opportunity to deck out your home with the latest in fall trends from the Marketplace.

Designers will be standing by to talk concepts to creation for your home remodel projects. With the great finds and accents from the Marketplace, Poulin Design is your one-stop shop for stylish and convenient home renovations.

Fall at the Marketplace runs on September 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their showroom is located at 8600 Pan American Freeway in Albuquerque. For more information, visit https://www.poulindesigncenter.com/.