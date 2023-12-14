ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Por Vida Tattoo is a premiere tattoo shop in the Duke City, priding itself on providing every client with a high-quality and comfortable experience the moment they walk through their doors. But this year, they are also providing an opportunity to get the community involved in giving back and it’s a must-attend, black-tie affair.

The Executive Director of Flamenco Works Jesus Muñoz and the Manager of Por Vida Tattoo Julian Mora came by to talk about the event. It will take place on December 23 at 6:00 p.m. at Isleta Resort and Casino and all tickets can be purchased at Por Vida Tattoo at 4th St. and Cole in Downtown Albuquerque.