Polka Dot Powerhouse is a membership community that connects women together from all throughout the world. Providing sisterhood, support, collaboration, and more, the community focuses on empowering women in both local and worldwide settings.

Polka Dot Powerhouse was founded 11 years ago and has been growing ever since. The membership community has a plethora of chapters spread all over the globe. The group is not about networking but instead about finding connections in a sisterhood.

Some of the benefits of joining Polka Dot Powerhouse include attending the group’s gatherings, participating in self-empowerment work, and getting business support. To learn more about Polka Dot Powerhouse, visit the community’s website at this link.