Poki Poki Cevicheria is a locally owned Asian-Latin fusion restaurant that will keep you coming back. They are known for being so good you got to say their name twice! Whether you are a fan of Hawaiian poke bowls, seafood bowls, or even tacos they have something for everyone.

Currently, they have two locations in Albuquerque to offer their customers fresh and delicious food. If there is a big event coming up they can cater. They bring out a large serving table with fresh ingredients. Best of all they can serve over 100 people in 30 minutes as owner Robert Punya states.

To learn more, check out their menu, or schedule a catering event, visit their website.