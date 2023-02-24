Poki Poki is a locally-owned, Asian-Latin fusion restaurant that focuses on fresh Hawaiian Poke but it doesn’t stop there, their menu features something for everyone. Poki even has an attached Tiki-tiki lounge. They’re a unique cocktail lounge, that transports you to a tropical paradise.

Their menu is full of flavors, tastes and cuisine for all, and if fish is not your thing they also offer chicken, carnitas, and steak. Poki Poki offers a menu set up to prepare infinite options. They will make your food delicious and fresh right in front of you.

The Poki Poki Tiki-tiki lounge is a traditional tiki bar. That specializes in special drinks and cocktails that people are unique, with 26 beers on tap. They also host a happy hour from 2-6 p.m. during the week.

Poki Poki will be sponsoring the Hula Hustle walk, 5k, and 10k which will take place on May 20th. After the running event, the Tiki Tiki lounge will be hosting a luau.