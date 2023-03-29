Looking and feeling your best. Points for Health is a med spa that takes a natural approach to medicine. They specialize in cosmetic acupuncture which helps minimize fine lines and wrinkles giving clients a youthful glow and energy that can’t be matched.

Cosmetic Acupuncture is a more natural approach to getting rid of fine lines and wrinkles. The needles are so thin that the process does not hurt. This approach has been around for thousands of years and now more people are trying it out. This process just tells your body that you want to not only look but feel younger, and your body responds to that.

Dr. Julie Wood, with Points of Health, explained that it’s important for people in their 20 to start taking care of their skin. The earlier you start the better your skin will look when you are older. One pro tip Dr. Wood gave was to always use sunscreen even if you need to apply it under your makeup. Make sure that it does not have any hard chemicals. She suggested a mineral sunscreen that can apply softly on your skin.

If you would like to visit Points for Health they are located at 3949 Corrales Rd. Ste 180, NM 87048.