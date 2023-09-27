Points for Health is a holistic med-spa that specializes in oriental medicine for anti-aging. Not only is acupuncture known for helping with aches and pains, but it can also be used to slow the appearance and the painful effects of aging.

Dr. Julie Wood from Points for Health says that acupuncture can help with arthritis, backaches, sciatic pain, wrinkles, scars, and more. Dr. Wood explains that injuries that may seem minor early in life often come back worse than before later in life. Working with injuries in young people through acupuncture is a way that Points for Health prevents the pain from coming back worse than before.

Points for Health offers acupuncture, micro-needling, LED light therapy, and more. Dr. Wood recommends ten treatments to achieve full results, but many patients notice improvements after just one treatment. For more information about Points for Health, call (505) 333-9897 or visit their website at this link.