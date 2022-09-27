They strive to be customer focused to build stronger communities. PNC Bank is known as one of the largest diversified financial services in the United States. Although they are a large-scale business, customer service is extremely personal.

They invest in the community and one of their latest efforts is called the ‘Grow Up Great’ Initiative. It is to promote the understanding of education and since 2004 they have built a $500 million initiative to help children from birth to five. The program works to provide a development of passioned learning to last a lifetime. To learn more, visit https://www.pnc.com/en/personal-banking.html.