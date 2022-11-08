Teaching people about the atomic age is what the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History Museum aims to do. Founded in 1969, the museum helps tell the story of the atomic age through exhibits, displays, stories of the field’s pioneers and more.

However, what you might not know, the museum is also the perfect spot for your next event. They host many events such as weddings, business dinners, business meetings, life celebrations, etc. “We’re more than just a party space. We’re an experience. You can learn something, and you can interact with science. It’s not just your typical party venue,” said Nicole Arsenault, events and facility rental coordinator.

If people are interested in booking time or hosting an event at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History Museum, contact events coordinator Nicole Arsenault.